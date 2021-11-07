Newswrap, Nov 7: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s roka ceremony, Aryan Khan’s summon by NCB SIT team & more

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s roka ceremony took place on Diwali night

All eyes are on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ever since the news of their wedding has surfaced. Everyone is eagerly waiting for their wedding and many fans consider it as the wedding of the year. the latest rumour suggests that the lovebirds had a private roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s home in Mumbai. The ceremony took place on Diwali as both the families considered it to be an auspicious date. According to reports in ETimes Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had opted to travel in different cars to reach the venue so that they could avoid paparazzi and the speculations.

Aryan Khan was framed in NCB's cruise drugs bust case

Aryan Khan was granted bail a few days ago and Shah Rukh Khan's son returned to the NCB office on Friday to mark his first weekly attendance. The cruise drugs bust case has already seen several twists and turns. Now, in another twist, a witness has claimed that the NCB cruise drugs bust was "pre planned" and that Aryan Khan was "framed". According to a report published in Times of India, a person named Vijay Pagare has revealed that he was privy to pre-raid discussions. He has also given his official statement to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case and stated that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was framed by certain individuals to make money.

Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi’s box office collection on the second day

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has been off to a great start and single-handedly brought Indians back to the theatres. On day two, i.e Saturday 6 November, Sooryavanshi raked in a good collection between Rs 23 to Rs 24.5 crore at the domestic box office.

Aryan Khan to be summoned by Delhi NCB SIT team

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan may have gotten relief from the judicial custody and has come out on bail but the trouble does not seem to end for him. In the latest news, we hear that the team of Delhi NCB SIT had called Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar for questioning and they reached the NCB office. Reportedly, even Aryan Khan and Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan will be summoned by the NCB officials.

Alia Bhatt hugs Neetu Kapoor

It is not hidden from anyone that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a couple. Well, Neetu Kapor & Ranbir are usually spotted at the construction site of their bungalow and like a perfect daughter-in-law to be the actress never fails to accompany them for the site visit. In fact, she takes active participation in even discussing matters on the site as we can see in the pictures and videos. But today what caught everyone's attention was Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor embracing each other before saying goodbye.

