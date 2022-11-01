Newswrap, November 1: Priyanka on Alia’s pregnancy; SRK's Pathaan Teaser release; Vicky reviews Phone Bhoot

The world of Bollywood keeps on buzzing with new happenings on a daily basis. Our day today started with the ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra’s arrival in Mumbai after a gap of three years. Soon, a number of developments took place throughout the day. Our close sources informed us that Shah Rukh Khan, who is going to turn a year older tomorrow, will drop the teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan. Have a look at the top headline-worthy developments of the day.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy Global star Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai after 3 years. She, who is now settled in the USA, was unable to travel to her home country owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Just a few hours after her arrival in the city, she reacted to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy.

Shah Rukh Khan to unveil Pathaan teaser on his birthday The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is going to turn a year older on Wednesday. With barely a few hours to go before the clock strikes 12, our close sources informed us that he is going to unveil the teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan. The film also features actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Vicky Kaushal reviews wifey Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Phone Bhoot Not a single day passes in the absence of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exuding couple goals. In a recent development, Kaushal has given thumbs up and has given a green signal to Phone Bhoot. The film features actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

Abhishek Bachchan wishes wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on birthday Abhishek Bachchan has wished his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a sweet way. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 49th birthday today. Earlier in the day, Aishwarya visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Is Hrithik Roshan planning to surprise his girlfriend Saba Azad on her birthday? Actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad have been dating each other for quite some time now. And to make Saba's upcoming birthday even more special, Hrithik is planning to surprise his girlfriend with a special gesture.