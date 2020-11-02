Newswrap, November 1: Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday & more

Newswrap, November 1: Right from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's statement on Sushant Singh Rajput to Kangana Ranaut slamming a YouTuber, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Dhruv Rathee’s response to allegations

Dhruv Rathee has slammed a Twitter user for allegedly accusing a renowned YouTuber of being paid an amount of Rs 65 lakhs to make a video and expose Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s role in his demise. The user also accused the same YouTuber of making a video on . Rathee has clarified that no one paid him any money for the same.

Also Read: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee clarifies claims of being paid Rs 65L for making videos on Kangana Ranaut, SSR's family

Jacqueline Fernandez pays tribute to SSR

Just a year earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline featured in the movie Drive. The actress and director Tarun Mansukhani have reminisced some memories on social media while remembering Sushant. Here’s what Jacqueline wrote in her post, “Miss you Sush.”

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as Drive clocks 1 year: Miss you Sush

Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at YouTuber

The actress has replied to a Twitter user and slammed Dhruv Rathee in the same for allegedly making a video on her. Kangana has also said that he can be behind bars for lying about the BMC notice for her house. She also accused him of being paid a whopping amount to lie openly.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Dimwit for making fake videos; Says 'I can put him behind the bar'

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcome new family member

A report by TOI says that the Main Hoon Naa actress and her husband Anmol have welcomed a baby boy into their lives. She reportedly gave birth to the child on Sunday morning.

Also Read: Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol become proud parents of a baby boy: Report

Bihar CM talks about SSR’s case

Nitish Kumar, honorable CM of Bihar, has opened up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case in a recent interview. He has clarified that the CBI has been investigating the matter. He is among those who had earlier urged for the agency’s intervention in the case.

Also Read: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sushant Singh Rajput: CBI is investigating the case

Fans trend #HappyBirthdaySRK

is all set to celebrate his 55th birthday on Monday. His fans have already begun the celebrations and trend #HappyBirthdaySRK on Twitter ahead of the same.

Also Read: #HappyBirthdaySRK trends on Twitter as fans shower wishes on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

’s birthday wish for SRK and her BFF

While King Khan’s birthday is on November 2, Suhana Khan’s BFF Shanaya’s birthday comes a day later. She has now wished both Shah Rukh Khan and Shanaya Kapoor on social media by sharing a special post.

Also Read: Suhana Khan wishes 'bestfriends' Shah Rukh Khan & Shanaya Kapoor on their birthdays by sharing a throwback PIC

Mukesh Khanna on #MeToo controversy

The Shaktimaan actor has received a lot of flak on social media after having allegedly said that #MeToo began when women began working. He has clarified his statement now and said that he has no issues with women working. Mukesh Khanna also added that his comments have been misinterpreted to defame him.

Also Read: Mukesh Khanna REACTS to controversy over his sexist Me Too comment: I am not against women working

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×