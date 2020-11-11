Newswrap, November 10: Akshay Kumar's new project, Ganapath first look, Kangana's response to trolls & more

Newswrap, November 10: Right from Tiger Shroff unveiling Ganapath's first look to Laxmii getting leaked on a piracy website, here are the key stories from the previous day.

signs 4th film

The actor’s movie Laxmii Bomb released a day earlier on Disney+ Hotstar. He also has a few more projects lined up namely Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, and Bachchan Pandey. Now, reports suggest that he has signed yet another project with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz.

slams fans

The actress has hit back at a few fans who had reportedly asked her to keep quiet on social media. Kangana Ranaut says that they can simply block or unfollow her if they do not like the tweets.

Laxmii leaked online

It has been just one day since the makers of and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii released it on an OTT platform. Unfortunately, the movie has been leaked by the piracy website Tamilrockers. For the unversed, the HD print of the horror-comedy has been available for free download on the same.

Ganapath first look OUT

Tiger Shroff has given a glimpse of his first look from the action drama Ganapath on social media. A few days back, he also shared a teaser of the movie the details of which is still under wraps. It has been backed by Vikas Bahl and will be released in 2022.

Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife granted bail

The NCB arrested the filmmaker’s wife Shabana Saeed a few days back in connection with the drugs case. His residence was earlier raided by the agency on Sunday. As of now, Shabana has been released on a personal bond of Rs 15000.

Himansh Kohli slams fake video

The Yaariyan actor has shared a screenshot of the fake video that shows him apologizing to Neha Kakkar. Himansh has penned a long note while talking about the same and has shared it on his Instagram story.

