Newswrap, November 10: Alia-Ranbir bring baby home; Sidharth's gesture for Kiara's bro; Pathaan 'Minion' twist

The world of Bollywood is not just restricted to airport looks and papped pictures of celebrities but is a lot more than what appears on the outside. It does take the entertainment business very seriously. Today, in a new development, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has got a new twist from fans. It is clearly evident that the fans are awaiting to watch the film at the theatres. Not only this, love is clearly blossoming between actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Have a look at the stories below to know more.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan teaser gets a ‘Minion’ twist We can clearly see that fans can’t keep calm. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film Pathaan is slated to hit the theatres next year and stars actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. Today, in a funny yet hilarious development, fans have given a new ‘Minion’ twist to this upcoming film. Some of the fans even commented that Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam will absolutely love the twist. Do have a look here.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor take their baby daughter home Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on cloud nine these days. They both became parents to a baby girl on Sunday afternoon. Alia Bhatt delivered her little princess in a hospital in South Bombay. In the latest development, the new parents in B-Town took their baby girls home today morning after Alia Bhatt was discharged from the hospital. Do have a look.

Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara Advani's brother Love is in the air! While Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have never publicly accepted that they both are in a relationship, they have often been spotted hanging out together and thus, giving rise to rumors of them dating each other. In a recent development, we have come across Sidharth rooting for Kiara Advani's brother and his new venture. This development is surely being loved by many. Have a look here.

Soni Razdan calls her granddaughter a 'blessing' Soon after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took their little princess home, nani Soni Razdan showered her love to her daughter, son-in-law and her granddaughter. Feeling elated after knowing this development, Soni Razdan called her granddaughter a blessing. Have a look at how she reacted.