Newswrap, November 11: Laxmii's IMDb rating, Bunty Aur Babli 2 release date, Ranbir, Shraddha's project & more

Newswrap, November 11: Right from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor beginning their new project to NCB interrogating Gabriella Demetriades, here are the key stories from the previous day.

and 's project

The two actors are going to collaborate for the first time in a rom-com that will be directed by Luv Ranjan. It will reportedly go on floors this month. Some of the scenes of this yet-to-be-titled movie will be shot in Spain.

Gabriella Demetriades at NCB office

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella was spotted outside the NCB office on Wednesday as she arrived there with her lawyer. The agency had earlier summoned her after having raided the actor's residence in connection with a drug case. Arjun Rampal is also likely to be summoned soon.

Shekhan Suman on Sushant Singh Rajput

The senior actor has urged everyone to pray for Sushant's soul and light a diya in his memory on Diwali. He also reminded everyone that it has been six months since the late actor passed away on June 14, 2020.

Vishal Shekhar on Deedar De remix

The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharuccha starrer Chhalaang recently released a song that happens to be a remix of the popular number Deedar De from the movie Das. The songs original composers Vishal-Shekhar have confirmed on social media that they have not created the new one. They did so because a few netizens criticized the makers for modifying the song.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 release date

and Rani Mukerji will be seen again together in the upcoming movie that also features Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Reports suggest that the makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 are eyeing a Christmas release for the movie.

Laxmii's IMDb score

and Kiara Advani's Laxmii released on November 9, 2020. The latest reports state that many users have given 1-star rating to the supernatural flick on IMDb.

