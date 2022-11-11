Newswrap, November 11: SRK still ‘looking at’ Deepika Padukone, Sania-Shoaib divorce, Kartik in Hera Pheri 3

Who said married peopled can’t have best friends of the opposite gender? Breaking such stereotypes, Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone exchanged sweet messages with each other and have surely taken the internet by storm. Meanwhile, news reports have also surfaced suggesting that Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are heading for a divorce. Do read on to know the top developments of the day. Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan’s sweet Instagram exchange makes netizens shower hearts

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are busy nowadays promoting their upcoming film Pathaan which is slated to hit the theatres in January next year. Amidst such high-scale promotions, these two highly paid actors do not leave a moment to appreciate each other, even on their social media handles. In a recent development, Shah Rukh lauded Deepika's work over 15 years to which the latter has an epic reply. Read on to find out what happened.

Tennis star Sania Mirza has grabbed headlines for her separation rumours with husband-Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. They both have been together for 12 years now and have a child together. Some reports are also suggesting that the announcement of their split is confirmed and they both will bring this news to the public domain soon after resolving legal issues. Read on for more.

Hera Pheri 3 is all set for a new makeover in 2023. According to our sources close to Pinkvilla, "Firoz Nadiadwala has locked Kartik Aaryan to play the much-loved character of Raju in the next Hera Pheri film, which might be a reboot of the franchise. If the title is Hera Pheri 3, Hera Pheri Reboot or something else is something we would know soon, once an official announcement is made."

The first song from Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie Freddy has been released on Friday. The film has been directed by filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh and is set to hit the theatres soon. Have a look!