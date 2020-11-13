Newswrap, November 12: Arjun Rampal, Gabriella's interrogation, Asif Basra's demise and more

Newswrap, November 12: Right from Neetu Kapoor jetting off for her new project to Asif Basra's untimely demise, check out the key stories from the previous day here.

NCB questions Gabriella Demetriades again

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend was earlier already summoned and interrogated by the NCB in a drugs case. The agency summoned her once again on November 12, 2020. The paparazzi also spotted the actor along with Gabriella as they headed for their respective rounds of questioning. Arjun Rampal has reportedly been summoned to the office again.

Asif Basra no more

The actor who has appeared in movies like Kai Po Che, Jab We Met, Ek Villain, and others, passed away at a rented apartment situated in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. He was 53 at the time of his demise.

's manager Karishma's bail

Karishma Prakash has been reportedly booked for the possession and procurement of drugs. She has also appeared at the NCB office in the city for questioning. According to the latest reports, her anticipatory bail plea now remains adjourned till November 23.

trolled on social media

A video of the actor has recently gone viral in which he can be seen greeting a crowd of fans while standing atop his car. However, Ranveer's gesture did not go well with a few people and many of them slammed and trolled the actor on social media for not adhering to social distancing rules.

begins shoot

The veteran actress has recently jetted off to Chandigarh along with Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and others to shoot for her upcoming movie titled Jug Jug Jiyo. She will be teaming up with Anil Kapoor for the first time in this project.

