Newswrap, November 13: Bollywood celebs at Diwali parties, Arjun Rampal on NCB, Chiranjeevi health status

Newswrap, November 13: Right from Chiranjeevi testing negative for Coronavirus to Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna breaking up with her boyfriend, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Arjun Rampal's friend arrested

Paul Bartley is a foreign national and an architect who has been arrested by the NCB on Thursday. He reportedly has connections with Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisialos who was earlier arrested in connection with a drugs case. As of now, Bartley will remain in police custody till November 25.

Tiger Shroff's sister announces breakup

Krishna Shroff has officially announced that she has broken up with her boyfriend Eban Hyams. She has, however, not revealed any reason behind the decision. Moreover, Krishna has also deleted all of their pictures from Instagram.

at Siddhant Chaturvedi's place

The two actors will team up for the first time and feature in Shakun Batra's upcoming movie co-starring Ananya Panday. Recently, the Chhapaak actress arrived at Siddhant's place to join him for a Diwali party.

Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter at Siddhant Chaturvedi's place

After Deepika Padukone, Khaali Peeli stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter also arrived at Siddhant Chaturvedi's Diwali bash on Friday. The three of them are seen at their colorful best in the pictures.

Arjun Rampal on NCB probe

The NCB officials have reportedly interrogated the actor for around seven hours on Friday. Reports suggest that he has promised to cooperate with the agency. However, he also added that he has nothing to do with drugs.

Chiranjeevi tests negative for COVID-19

Fans of the megastar were worried upon getting the news of his Coronavirus diagnosis. But there is nothing to fear now as Chiranjeevi has tested negative for COVID-19. Talking about the same, he has stated that the earlier test was a faulty one.

