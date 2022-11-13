Newswrap, November 13: Varun-Natasha expecting baby?; Sania-Shoaib unite for reality show and more

Bollywood keeps on buzzing with new updates on a daily basis. It is not merely restricted to papped looks of celebrities outside their gyms or at the airports. Bollywood is a world in itself. Today, filmmaker Rakesh Kumar’s prayer meeting took place wherein actors Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted attending the same. Also, if reports are to be believed, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are expecting a baby soon. We are here to present you with the latest developments in the world of Bollywood here.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal expecting a baby? Is popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan expecting a baby with wifey Natasha Dalal? Well, popular actor Salman Khan has dropped some hints. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan teased Varun Dhawan that he would become a father soon. Dhawan and Kriti Sanon has arrived as guests on the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where they promoted their upcoming film, Bhediya. Have a look at the details here.

Amidst news reports claiming that the popular couple is headed for a separation, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have announced that they will soon appear together in a reality show on Urduflix. This development has surely left many fans confused. Well, only time will tell what the future hold for them.

Popular filmmaker Rakesh Kumar passed away on Thursday after battling from cancer. Soon after this news broke out, several fans couldn't digest the development. Today, the prayer meeting of the filmmaker was held in Mumbai wherein actors Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi attended the same. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also dropped an emotional post for Kumar.

Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash was spotted celebrating TV actor Karan Kundrra's birthday with warmth and love. On this day, Karan was spotted cutting his birthday cake in style and flashing his million-dollar smile.