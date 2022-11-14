Newswrap, November 14: Deepika-Ranveer Anniversary, Hrithik's Fighter shoot, Sunny Leone’s tip for Sid-Kiara

Today is a special day as people across the country are celebrating Children’s Day and several Bollywood celebrities have also joined the bandwagon of celebrations and have also dropped special messages for their young ones. Also, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary in style. Do have a look at the top updates buzzing in the world of B-Town. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Wedding Anniversary is all about love

Popular Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating 4th wedding anniversary today. After dating each other for 6 years, the couple’s dreamy wedding took place at Italy’s Lake Como on November 14, 2018. Fans and well-wishers of the lovely couple continue to drop messages for the duo and this news is trending on all social media handles at the moment. Do have a look.

Also Read: Happy Wedding Anniversary Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: 5 times the couple won us over with their online PDA Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for his upcoming film Fighter starring Deepika Padukone Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has begun shooting for his upcoming film wherein he is playing the lead role alongside actor Deepika Padukone. On October 28, Hrithik Roshan shared the first poster of his upcoming film Fighter. This film will be India's first aerial action film. It's also the first time Hrithik shares screen space with Deepika. Do have a look at the details here.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for Fighter in style; Fans are overjoyed Sunny Leone gives dating tips to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Popular Bollywood and TV actor Sunny Leone, who will next be seen in the latest season of the reality show Splitsvilla, has given sweet relationship advice to the most adorable couple in B-Town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Reportedly, this cute couple has been dating each other for quite some time now and is planning to tie the knot next month. Do have a look at what Sunny Leone said.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani's dating tips for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Children’s Day 2022: Several B-Town celebs drop messages for their young ones On the occasion of Children's Day, several Bollywood stars including Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, and more dropped heartfelt posts for their kids while wishing them. For those unaware, Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14 to honour Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the first Prime Minister of India and was fond of kids. Do have a look at the top stories of the day related to this development in B-Town.