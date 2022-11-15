Newswrap, November 15: Bail for Jacqueline, Ranveer's comment during Deepika’s live, Shubman on dating Sara

Love is in the air! Today, high-profile Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exchanged sweet reactions with each other on Instagram. Cricketer Shubman Gill also came out with a quirky comment upon being asked about his relationship status, especially with respect to actor Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, the Delhi Court has granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Catch up on the latest updates here in the world of B-Town.

Ranveer Singh's sweet comments on Deepika Padukone's Instagram Live Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone exchanged adorable reactions with each other on the latter's recent Instagram live session. For those unaware, Deepika recently launched her self-care brand, and to celebrate this occasion, she opted to go live on Instagram. And guess who stole the limelight during this session? It is none other than her husband Ranveer Singh who flooded the session with his adorable comments.

Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in Rs 200 crore money laundering case In a major relief for the actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi Court has granted bail to her in Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The actor, as reported by NDTV, had sought bail on the ground that there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has been filed. Read here for more details.

Shubman Gill comes out with a quirky reaction for rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan Are cricketer Shubman Gill and actor Sara Ali Khan dating each other? Well, the cricketer has come out with an epic response. Speaking at a chat show, Gill said, "Sara da sara sach bol reyaan (I am telling the whole truth). Maybe, maybe not." Prior to this development, rumours also claimed that Sara Tendulkar was dating Shubman Gill. Only time will tell where the truth lies.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover pose with their little one Devi It was a special day for actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover as they arrived home from Mumbai hospital with their newborn daughter Devi. The couple was clicked by paparazzi outside their house on Tuesday. For those unaware, Bipasha had given birth to their daughter on Saturday at a Mumbai hospital. Since then, the doctors had opted to keep both mother and child under observation. Read details here.