Newswrap, November 15: Soumitra Chatterjee no more, Shardul Pandit evicted from Bigg Boss 14

Newswrap, November 15: Right from Kangana Ranaut attending her brother's festivities to Taimur's viral video from Dharamshala, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Babil Khan's post for late Irrfan Khan

Babil has once again recalled some fond memories of his late father as he shares a photo of the latter holding a peacock on social media. He further writes, "I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again."

's Diwali outfit

The actress is all set to welcome her first child with Virat Kohli. She has, however, won the internet for an entirely different reason and all the credit goes to her Diwali outfit. Anushka is seen wearing a creamy white salwar kameez teamed up with a pair of matching moccasins as she flashes a sweet smile in her pictures.

Soumitra Chatterjee no more

Renowned Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke awardee Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday in Kolkata. He was 85 at the time of his demise. Chatterjee was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been undergoing treatment for the same.

flaunts traditional attire

The actress is currently busy with the festivities of her brother's wedding. She has recently shared a few pictures on social media while donning a traditional 'Pahadi outfit.' Kangana also shared pictures with the newlyweds in the same post.

Taimur Ali Khan's latest video

Kareena Kapoor Khan and have jetted off to Dharamshala with little Taimur recently. A video from the place has gone viral in which Tim Tim can be heard shouting 'No photo' while looking at the onlookers. They were accompanied by and .

Shardul Pandit evicted from Bigg Boss 14

Amidst the festivities of Diwali 2020, a contestant had to bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house and he happens to be Shardul Pandit. The actor earlier entered the house as a wild card contestant.

