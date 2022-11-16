Newswrap, November 16: Suniel wants Akshay for Hera Pheri 3? Vicky's Govinda Naam Mera, Mission Majnu on OTT

Today is a special day in B-Town as actor Aditya Roy Kapur and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan are celebrating their birthdays. Adding up, it is now being said that Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu will be released on Netflix. Also, we have lined up the developments of the upcoming comedy film Hera Pheri 3. Catch up on all the developments in the world of Bollywood here. Aditya Roy Kapur and Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday celebrations

Today, Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur has turned a year older. As he turns 37 years old today, Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif to name a few, have extended their best wishes to the actor. He is best known for having worked in films like Aashiqui 2, London Dreams, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to name a few. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan is also celebrating her birthday today. Check out the sweet wish posted by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Also Read: How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished 'her life' Aaradhya on 11th birthday; See Post Will Suniel Shetty convince Akshay Kumar to do Hera Pheri 3? Recently, netizens were left upset after actor Akshay Kumar announced that he will not be a part of Hera Pheri 3. In view of this development, news reports are now claiming that actor Suniel Shetty will convince actor Akshay Kumar to be a part of the film. So, will Akshay replace Kartik Aaryan for Hera Pheri 3 at the moment? Only time will tell.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty to convince Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3? Govinda Naam Mera to release on OTT Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani starrer film Govinda Naam Mera will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. Making this announcement in a fun way, Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar came out with a video wherein they can be seen engaged in a fun banter. Do have a look at the video below.

Also Read: Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal announces the film's OTT release with a fun video featuring Karan Johar Mission Majnu to release directly on Netflix Today, sources close to Pinkvilla have informed us that Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s Mission Majnu will be released directly on Netflix. This film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta. It is most likely that this film will release in January 2023.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s Mission Majnu to release on Netflix on THIS date ‘Cuties’ Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli get papped at Mumbai airport Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were papped on Wednesday afternoon at Mumbai airport. They both opted to wear color-coordinated outfits and aced their look by flashing their cute smiles. Do check it out here.