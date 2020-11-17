Newswrap, November 16: Taimur Ali Khan's viral video, Aditya Roy Kapur's new project & more

Newswrap, November 16: Right from Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari's BO collection to Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta's new post, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Aditya Roy Kapur's new project

The handsome hunk celebrated his 35th birthday on November 16, 2020. He has now announced his next action flick that is titled OM - The Battle Within. It will reportedly put him in the commercial action space for the very first time. The movie is expected to go on floors next month and will be directed by Kapil Verma.

, Ranbir's photo with staff

The lovebirds celebrated Diwali together and now, their pictures have gone viral on social media. One of the pictures shows Alia Bhatt and posing together with one of their staff members. For the unversed, they celebrated the festival of lights at Alia's new home.

Sharmila Tagore remembers Soumitra Chatterjee

The actress had earlier worked together with the late Bengali actor in Satyajit Ray's Apur Sansar. She recalled the same while stating that it also marked their debut. Sharmilaji further writes, "The legacy he has left behind is unparalleled." Chatterjee passed away on Sunday aged 85 years.

reacts to meme

The actress celebrated her second marriage anniversary and Diwali with husband . She has recently reacted to a meme comparing her to Gajar Ka Halwa and Ranveer to a Motichoor Laddoo. She seems to have rather liked the meme and has replied to the same on her handle.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari BO

The Abhishek Sharma directorial released on November 15, 2020. Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Manoj Bajpayee starrer is said to have opened to decent reviews from both the critics and the audience. However, it has reportedly witnessed limited box office response. Moreover, the audience count was not more than 20-25.

Taimur Ali Khan sings Happy Birthday

Tim Tim is currently in Dharamshala with his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and . Recently, a video has gone viral in which he can be seen singing 'Happy Birthday' with his parents as they celebrated a staffer's birthday.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta's new post

Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed her gratitude towards everyone who has remembered Sushant Singh Rajput while indulging in Diwali celebrations. She has also shared a compilation video along with the same post.

