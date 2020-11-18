Newswrap, November 17: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh's surprise crossover, Tara Sutaria, Aadar's getaway & more

Newswrap, November 17: Right from Ayushmann Khurrana showing off his ripped muscles in a new photo to Aamir Khan watching a movie in the theatres, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharucha dance to DDLJ song

The two actors recently featured together in the movie Chhalaang. Now, a video featuring both of them has surfaced on social media in which they are seen dancing to the tune of a popular song from the movie Dilwale Dulhana Le Jayenge. Nushrratt Bharucha has shared the video on social media and adds a dialogue that reads, "Bade bade deshon mein aise pyaare pyaare videos bante rehte hai."

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt channel their inner Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol to recreate a DDLJ scene in fields; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur's new family pictures

The actress is currently holidaying in Dharamshala with and son Taimur. Her BFF and have also joined them for the vacation. Meanwhile, check out the latest family pictures from the trip that have been shared on social media.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Saif Ali Khan, Taimur for stroll in hills & Arjun Kapoor clicks perfect family pics

Ayushmann Khurrana's new photo

The actor has recently grabbed attention with his latest picture on Instagram. Ayushmann, who is currently in his hometown, seems to have undergone a major physical transformation as he gives a glimpse of his ripped muscles in the new photo.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's ripped muscles grab all the attention as he perfectly nails a handstand; See PHOTO

and 's surprise crossover

The two actors are reportedly going to make cameo appearances in each other's movies, Pathan and Tiger 3. While Shah Rukh Khan will return to the big screen with Pathan, Salman, on the other hand, will begin shooting for Tiger 3 after completing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan keen on doing a crossover as Tiger and Pathan in each other's films?

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain in Maldives

The lovebirds have recently teased the fans with some pictures from Maldives indicating that they have gone there for a romantic getaway. However, they have shared two separate pictures to keep up with the suspense.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain hint a romantic getaway as they share PHOTOS from Maldives

watches Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

The Mr. Perfectionist has been clicked by the paparazzi with his daughter Ira Khan as they arrived at the multiplex in Mumbai to watch the movie. Later on, Diljit Dosanjh expressed his gratitude towards the superstar for the same.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan joins him as they go to watch Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in the theatre

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×