Newswrap, November 18: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare engaged; Shahid-Kriti's film on cards; Vicky-Madhuri's dance

It was yet another happening day in Bollywood. From celebrities being papped just outside their gyms to being clicked at the airport premises, every day is a new day here with fresh charisma and enthusiasm. Today, popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been engaged to Nupur Shikhare In Mumbai. Not only this, actor Vicky Kaushal’s dream has come true as he got the opportunity to dance with legendary actor Madhuri Dixit. Have a look at the top developments of the day!

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has got engaged to Nupur Shikhare In Mumbai It is a special day for actor Aamir Khan as his daughter Ira Khan has been engaged to Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai. The ceremony has been attended by Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao among others. For those unaware, Ira and Nupur had been dating each other for many years before deciding to come together as one. Nupur is a celebrity fitness trainer by profession. Have a look at the trending images below.

Sources close to Pinkvilla said that popular actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have been roped in by director Dinesh Vijan for a romantic comedy. After winding up Bhediya, Kriti will look forward to working on this film. "A small week-long schedule of the film has been shot already. Shahid and Kriti, both were part of it. Then Kriti had to leave for promotions of Bhediya, so post the release of that film, she will immediately get back on set," said the source. Have a look at the details here.

Popular Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who will next be seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera, was seen on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa today. Here, Vicky Kaushal felt elated as he got a chance to dance with Bollywood dancing queen Madhuri Dixit. Check out how they danced together on stage thereby winning the hearts of their fans.

New mom in B-Town, Alia Bhatt has dropped a fresh picture of herself along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. This is their first picture together after Alia became a mom and subsequently, Shaheen became a 'maasi'. Do have a look at their cute picture.