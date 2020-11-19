Newswrap, November 18: Kangana Ranaut summoned, Salman Khan in self isolation, Jug Jugg Jeeyo first look

Newswrap, November 18: Right from Salman Khan's staff testing positive for COVID-19 to Kangana Ranaut taking a jibe at Twitter, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Vicky Kaushal's Shubh Aarambh

Just like many other celebs, Vicky Kaushal is also back on the sets after a long hiatus amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The actor has recently shared a picture of himself reading the script of some project. However, he did not reveal any details of the same.

hits out at Twitter

The actress has slammed the microblogging site after it allegedly suspended an account named 'True Indology.' Kangana also compares this to that of a murder in the digital world.

's plans for Shabaash Mithu

The actress is currently shooting for the movie Rashmi Rocket. Her next project is titled Shabaash Mithu and reports suggest that she will undergo training before beginning with it. Taapsee has another movie lined up which is Looop Lapeta.

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police has summoned both the actress and her sister on November 23 and 24 in connection with a case that has been registered against them. This is in regard to the alleged objectionable comments that they posted on social media.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo First Look

The first look of the movie featuring and Kiara Advani has been finally unveiled on social media. It has been helmed by Raj Mehta and also features Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor.

's staff tests COVID-19 positive

The superstar's personal driver and two household staff have been diagnosed with coronavirus and are currently under treatment. The reports of Salman Khan and his family are still awaited. He is currently in self-isolation.

Credits :Pinkvilla

