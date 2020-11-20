Newswrap, November 19: Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi shoot, Akshay Kumar's defamation suit against YouTuber & more

Newswrap, November 19: Right from Salman Khan's COVID-19 test results to Richa Chadha being bestowed with a new honour, here are the key stories from the previous day.

, in Laal Singh Chaddha

Reports suggest that both the superstars will be seen in cameo roles in 's Laal Singh Chaddha. Not only that but they will be reportedly reliving their roles from the 90s for this movie. Apart from Aamir, the movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Rakul Preet Singh in Mayday

The actress has already collaborated with in De De Pyaar De. Now, according to the latest reports, she will also be seen in the actor's next project titled Mayday co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. She will be playing the role of a pilot in the same.

jets off for Thalaivi shoot

The actress has been in her hometown for a long time owing to the wedding festivities of her brother. Now, she has left to shoot for the final schedule of Thalaivi directed by AL Vijay. The shooting for the same will happen in Hyderabad.

files defamation suit

The actor has recently slapped a defamation suit of Rs 500 crore on a YouTuber who is said to have accused him of helping Rhea Chakraborty to Canada. Not only that but this YouTuber has also been accused of trying to defame Mumbai Police and making conspiracy videos on Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans slam

The late actor's fans are angry over a brand commercial featuring Ranveer Singh. His character in the ad makes references to aliens, photons, and algorithms. This did not go well with SSR fans and they accused him of insulting the MS Dhoni star.

Richa Chadha's new achievement

The actress has been recently conferred with Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award by Maharashtra's honorable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. She has been honoured with the same at the Raj Bhawan owing to her contribution towards Indian cinema.

Nikhil Dwivedi diagnosed with COVID 19

The actor and filmmaker has, unfortunately, tested positive for novel coronavirus. He is currently in self-isolation at home and taking proper rest.

Salman Khan tests negative for COVID 19

Just a day earlier, the superstar's driver and two staffers had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Now, his results have also arrived and luckily, he has tested negative for COVID-19. He will also continue shooting for Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

