Newswrap, November 2: Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot shoot, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma's resignation

Newswrap, November 3: Right from Deepika Padukone's manager resigning amidst drug probe to Vivaan Shah's diagnosis with COVID-19, here are the key stories from the previous day.

’s fans donate COVID-19 kits

The members of a popular SRK fan club have prepared 5555 COVID-19 kits and distributed it among the needy ones on his birthday. These kits consist of meals, masks, and sanitizers. Meanwhile, the superstar celebrated his 55th birthday on Monday.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's 55th Birthday: Fans from all over celebrate virtually as they donate 5,555 Covid kits; PHOTOS

No Diwali party for Big B and Ekta Kapoor

Both Amitabh Bachchan and the Czarina of Indian television will not be hosting any Diwali parties this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, Big B’s family also lost a member, Ritu Nanda earlier this year that was followed by ’s demise. So, they have reportedly canceled the festive plans.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor scrap grand Diwali parties this year on account of Rishi Kapoor's demise: Report

Phone Bhoot’s shoot begins shoot

, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will reportedly begin their shooting schedule of Phone Bhoot in Goa. Siddhant is already in the exotic location where he is shooting for another project by Shakun Batra. Kat and Ishaan will be reportedly joining him for the other project there soon.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi set to start horror comedy Phone Bhoot in Goa by month end

Shah Rukh Khan’s message for fans

The superstar recently shared a video while expressing his gratitude towards everyone for their birthday wishes. He also thanked some of them for doing charitable work on the special occasion. He also promised to be with his fans next year and host a bigger party.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for helping needy on his B’day: Can’t be lover boy like me without spreading love

’s manager resigns

Karishma Prakash is said to have resigned from her position at the KWAN talent management agency on October 21, 2020. The NCB has already issued a summon to her after having recovered drugs from her residence. Currently, her status is said to be ‘untraceable.’

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash resigns from her position at KWAN talent management agency: Report

Naseeruddin Shah’s son contracts COVID-19

Vivaan Shah has unfortunately tested positive for novel coronavirus. He initially developed the symptoms and underwent the required test that came out as positive later on. The actor himself has confirmed this news.

Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan Shah contracts COVID 19; Actor not keeping well for a week

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday party

The superstar has celebrated his 55th birthday with his family and friend in Dubai. One can see his pictures and videos in front of the Burj Khalifa that is being lit up to celebrate his birthday. He is currently in Dubai owing to the IPL 2020.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan joins Suhana Khan, Karan Johar with family at Burj Khalifa to celebrate his birthday; See Pics

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×