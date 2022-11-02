Newswrap, November 2: Pathaan Teaser Unveiled; Deepika-Alia's 'Pathaan talk'; Shah Rukh Khan greets fans

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is not just an ordinary day in the world of Bollywood. Today is a big day and will surely be cherished by Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. And to make it even more special, the Baadshah of Bollywood dropped the teaser of Pathaan which has taken the internet by storm. Do check out the latest updates of B-Town today which was primarily ruled by megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Pathaan Teaser Unveiled Fiery, action-packed, classy—these three terms describe the core essence of the teaser of Pathaan. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. Soon after the makers of the film dropped the teaser of the film, it took the internet by a storm and has been trending right after. Do check out the details below.

Also Read: Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan is man on mission in Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer; WATCH Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt’s social media interaction on Pathaan Teaser Deepika Padukone has dropped a sweet reaction on mom-to-be Alia Bhatt’s reaction on Pathaan Teaser. In the film Pathaan, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a lead role alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Do have a look today. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt is expecting a baby soon with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read: Pathaan Teaser: Alia Bhatt hails Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Deepika Padukone has the sweetest response Shah Rukh Khan greets fans from Mannat on his birthday Keeping up with the age-old traditions, Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans from the balcony with warmth and love. Several fans had gathered outside SRK’s residence Mannat, following which Mumbai Police had to be deployed. Shah Rukh Khan has made it big in the Bollywood industry with a career spanning over 30 years. Do have a look at the glimpses below.

Also Read: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat on his 57th birthday, AbRam looks overjoyed; PHOTOS Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra scouting venues for marriage? Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, if reports are to be believed, are planning to tie the knot soon. Both these lovebirds have been dating each other for quite some time now and their bond grew stronger after Shershaah. Do catch up on the details below.