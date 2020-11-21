Newswrap, November 20: Salman Khan's Radhe release, Saif Ali Khan's plans for autobiography and more

Newswrap, November 20: Right from Saif Ali Khan opening up on his autobiography to Shilpa Shetty revealing the face of her daughter, check out the key stories from the previous day here.

's schedule for Dhaakad and Thalaivi

The actress recently left her hometown to shoot for Thalaivi. However, apart from that, she has also begun training for her other movie, Dhaakad. Kangana has announced the same through social media.

reveals daughter's face

The onlookers and the paparazzi finally caught a glimpse of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha. This is for the first time that her face has been revealed in front of everyone.

Eban Hyams' cryptic note

A few days back, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna had announced her breakup with boyfriend Eban Hyams. The latter has now shared a cryptic post on social media in which he seems to have dropped a hint about the reason behind their separation.

Radhe to have a theatrical release

The makers of starrer Radhe have once again confirmed that the movie will be released into the theatres. This has quashed the rumours about the movie's release on an OTT platform.

on his autobiography

The actor has reportedly revealed his thoughts of backing out from writing his autobiography. Saif further states that he is not prepared for all the abuse that the book might attract owing to its honest story. Currently, he is in Dharamshala with his wife Kareena and Taimur Ali Khan.

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik is the captain

Kavita Kaushik has once again won the captaincy task and will be ruling the BB house for a week as its captain. She gets to win the same after Rahul's decision who was earlier assigned the 'Sanchalak' of the task.

Credits :Pinkvilla

