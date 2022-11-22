Newswrap, November 22: Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada teaser, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa teaser, KL Rahul-Athiya's wedding

It is true that Bollywood is a world in itself. Every day is a new day here. Today, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has turned a year older. He is celebrating his birthday in lavish style wherein several stars are expected to be in attendance. Earlier in the day, as a treat for his fans, he and the makers of the film Shehzada dropped the teaser of the film. Moreover, national award-winning actor Ajay Devgn dropped the teaser of his upcoming film Bholaa. Have a look at the top developments of the day.

Shehzada Teaser Unveiled Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is all set to be released in February next year. Today, on the occasion of Aaryan's birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the teaser of the film that has taken the internet by storm. This film, for those unaware, is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Fans can't keep calm and many of them have begun drawing comparisons between the two. Have a look.

Bholaa Teaser Out Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer 'Bholaa' is one of the much-anticipated films of 2023. Today, the makers of the film unveiled the teaser of film. Bholaa is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. Bholaa is directed by Ajay Devgn as well. Sharing the teaser, Ajay tweeted today, "Kaun hai woh... jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai (Who is he? The one who knows is lost himself)." Have a look!

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty to get married soon? Indian Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty are all set to tie the knot in January 2023, if reports are to be believed. Sources close to Pinkvilla have informed that the lovely couple has finalized the wedding outfits and will hold the grand ceremony in Mumbai. Preparations are going on in full swing at Suniel Shetty's mansion in Mumbai. Have a look here.

Sara Ali Khan wishes ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan on his birthday Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who were once believed to be dating each other, have parted ways. However, they do not share cold vibes with each other–evidence of which is Sara's birthday wish for Kartik Aaryan. Have a look at the Instagram exchange of messages between the two.