Newswrap, November 22: Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka, Akshay Kumar's defamation case, Anushka Sharma's shoot & more

Newswrap, November 22: Right from the latest updates on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's custody to Kartik Aaryan announcing his new film, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Zaira Wasim's request for fans

The Dangal actress shocked everyone after having announced her exit from the showbiz world last year. She has recently requested all her fans including the fan clubs to remove her photos from social media. She has penned a detailed note on Instagram to inform them about the same.

YouTuber reacts to 's defamation case

A few days back, the Laxmii actor had slammed a defamation case against a Bihar-based YouTuber named Rashid Siddiquiee. The latter has now called the allegations false and baseless. He has also refused to pay the Rs 500 crore for the alleged damages.

Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka

The actor who last featured in Love Aaj Kal, celebrated his 30th birthday on November 22, 2020. On the special day, he also shared the first look of his upcoming movie titled Dhamaka on social media. He confirmed the same by sharing the motion poster of the project.

Bharti Singh's staff interrogated

A day after Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's arrest by the NCB in a drugs case, we have exclusively learned that the agency is also questioning their staff. Earlier, the couple came under the agency's scanner due to the illegal possession of marijuana.

steps out for shoot

The soon-to-be mom has finally begun shooting and will reportedly continue doing so for a continuous period of seven days. The paparazzi also spotted her outside a studio in Mumbai on Sunday as she stepped out while flaunting her baby bump.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa in custody

After being arrested by the NCB in a drugs case, the couple has been reportedly sent to judicial custody for 14 days till December 4, 2020. This piece of news has been confirmed by the ANI.

Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu gets evicted

The latest episode of the reality show was nothing less shocking as it witnessed the eviction of Jaan Kumar Sanu. This also left his close friends Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan emotional.

India's Best Dancer winner

Ajay Singh, who is popularly known as Tiger Pop, has won India's Best Dancer's trophy. He also won Rs 15 lakh and a Maruti car along with the trophy.

TENET release date revealed

Dimple Kapadia, who plays a pivotal role in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, has finally revealed its much-awaited release date in India. The audience will be able to watch it on December 4, 2020, in the theatres.

