Newswrap, November 23: Indoo Ki Jawani trailer, Kangana Ranaut's petition, Durgamati first look & more

Newswrap, November 23: Right from the latest updates on Indoo Ki Jawani to Bombay HC's decision on Kangana Ranaut's case, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Sanjana Sanghi in Om

Aditya Roy Kapur announced his next project titled Om The Battle Within on his birthday. Now, it has been revealed that he will be seen opposite Sanjana Sanghi in the big-scale action drama. She was earlier seen in Dil Bechara co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Indoo Ki Jawani trailer out

The makers of Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer Indoo Ki Jawani finally released its trailer on social media on Monday evening. The movie is scheduled to be released on December 11, 2020. The comedy-drama features the actress as Indoo Gupta who hails from Ghaziabad.

Bhumi Pednekar's Durgamati

The makers of the Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgavati have now renamed it Durgamati: The Myth. The actress has recently shared the official poster of the movie on social media. It is scheduled for an OTT release on December 11, 2020.

's petition against Mumbai Police

The actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel have filed a petition with the court and requested for the quashing of the FIR filed by Mumbai Police against them. This piece of news has been confirmed by their lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui to the ANI.

Madhur Bhandarkar's accusation on

The filmmaker has alleged that Karan Johar's production house has misused his titled Bollywood Wives even after the film guild rejected their request for doing so. He has also shared some screenshots about the same on his Twitter handle.

John Abraham's Pathan schedule

The actor is currently shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 alongside Divya Khosla Kumar. He is likely to join and for Pathan's shooting schedule this week.

Bombay HC's verdict on Kangana's case

Kangana Ranaut's office was partially demolished by the BMC officials two months ago. The Bombay High Court will give judgement on the same this Thursday, i.e. on November 26, 2020.

