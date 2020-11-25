Newswrap, November 24: Bombay HC on Kangana Ranaut, NCB on Sushant Singh Rajput's house help & more

Newswrap, November 24: Right from the revelation of Ira Khan's lover to Bombay High Court's verdict on Kangana Ranaut's case, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Bhumi Pednekar's Durgamati trailer

The actress is already lauded by everyone after the release of the first look poster of Durgamati: The Myth. Now, Bhumi Pednekar and her former co-star have announced on social media that the movie's trailer will be out on November 25, 2020.

's Rashmi Rocket

The actress has recently wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket. She has also shared a BTS picture from the sets in which she is seen running at a race track. Taapsee is also supposed to begin filming for Looop Lapeta soon.

Bombay HC on and Rangoli Chandel

The actress and her sister have been asked to appear before the court on January 8, 2021. This is regarding the FIR that was earlier filed against them on charges of sharing hateful tweets to instigate communal violence. Moreover, the court has also asked the Mumbai Police not to take any action against them till then.

Ira Khan dating 's coach

We have learnt that Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been dating her father Aamir Khan's fitness coach Nupur Shikhare for the past 6 months. She has reportedly already introduced him to her mother Reena.

NCB denies illegally detaining SSR'S house help

The agency has denied the accusation levelled against them over the illegal detention of Sushant Singh Rajput's house help Dipesh Sawant. NCB had earlier arrested him on charges of procuring drugs. He later filed a writ petition at the court and asked for Rs 10 lakh compensation from the agency.

Petition over short film on Sushant Singh Rajput

A petition has been filed at Madhya Pradesh High Court to put a stay on the release of a short film made on the late actor. It was supposed to be shown at a mall in Jabalpur.

Ashiesh Roy no more

The senior actor passed away owing to kidney failure. He was 55 at the time of his demise. This piece of news has been confirmed by CINTAA's Senior Joint Secretary, Amit Bahl.

