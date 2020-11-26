Newswrap, November 25: Diego Maradona's demise, Karan Johar's plan for Brahmastra, Durgamati trailer & more

Newswrap, November 25: Right from Karan Johar's decision about releasing Brahmastra in the theatres to the release of Durgamati's trailer, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Diego Maradona no more

The Argentinian football legend left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday aged 60. He reportedly had suffered a cardiac arrest and was having health complications for the past few days. The legend also underwent brain surgery around two weeks ago.

to direct Big B

The actor along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh will begin shooting for their movie Mayday from December 11, 2020. Moreover, Ajay Devgn will also be directing Big B in a project for the very first time.

's plans for Brahmastra

The shooting schedule of the movie is supposed to get completed in November. A recent report suggests that Karan Johar is not keen on releasing it on the OTT platform. It further says that the filmmaker believes the VFX heavy film will be best enjoyed in the cinemas.

Durgamati trailer OUT

The makers of the Bhumi Pednekar starrer have finally released its official trailer. The movie also features Mahie Gill and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles. It is scheduled to be released on December 11, 2020.

Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani's Meenakshi Sundareshwar

The movie's poster featuring the two actors has been recently released that has left the audience excited. It is slated to be released on Netflix but the date for the same has not been announced yet,

Priyanshu Painyuli's marriage

The Mirzapur 2 actor is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Vandana Joshi on November 26, 2020. The two of them planned to get married earlier this year but that got postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will reportedly tie the nuptial knot in his hometown Dehradun.

