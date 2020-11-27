Newswrap, November 26: Karan Johar's apology to Madhur Bhandarkar, Abhishek's first look from Bob Biswas

Newswrap, November 26: Right from the latest updates on Coolie No. 1's trailer release date to Abhishek Bachchan's first look from Bob Biswas, check out the key stories from the previous day here.

Abhishek Bachchan's first look from Bob Biswas

The actor has resumed the shooting for the movie sometime back in Kolkata. His first look from Bob Biswas is now doing rounds on social media. It also features Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Abhishek Bachchan's first look as Bob Biswas revealed as actor gets snapped on sets in Kolkata

, Diana Penty in Goa

The two actors have been spotted in the exotic locale where they have reportedly gone for the shooting of a song. A few unseen pictures of Sidharth and Diana from the place are currently doing rounds on social media thereby sending the fans into a frenzy.

Also Read: UNSEEN: Sidharth Malhotra, Diana Penty snapped in Goa for a song shoot, actors chill over dinner at the beach

Coolie No. 1 New Poster & trailer

Sara Ali Khan, who plays the female lead in the David Dhawan directorial, has shared another quirky poster of the same on her social media handle. With this, the actress has also announced the date of the trailer release of Coolie No. 1 co-starring .

Also Read: Coolie No 1: Sara Ali Khan shares quirky poster as she announces trailer release date of Varun Dhawan starrer

Kshitij Prasad granted bail

Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who is an ex-employee of 's Dharma Productions, has been recently granted bail by the court. He was earlier arrested by the NCB for allegedly supplying drugs to some high profile celebs in Bollywood.

Also Read: Kshitij Ravi Prasad to stay in jail after getting bail in drugs case; Gets implicated in second case

Karan Johar's apology to Madhur Bhandarkar

He has apologized to the Fashion director after being accused by the latter of stealing the title Bollywood Wives for his show. Karan also adds that he did not intend to hurt the filmmaker or dent the exploration of his work. Later on, Madhur Bhandarkar also said in a tweet that he accepts the former's apology.

Also Read: Karan Johar apologises to Madhur Bhandarkar on Bollywood Wives title row: Clarifies format, title is different

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants status

The contestants of the reality show have been reportedly evacuated from the BB house and shifted to a nearby five-star hotel. Reports suggest that the house is flooded in the wake of Cyclone Nivar that has badly affected Tamil Nadu and its adjacent areas.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants evacuated from the house in the wake of Cyclone Nivar: Report

5 years of Tamasha

and starrer Tamasha has completed five years. In the wake of this, fans from across the country have begun trending #5YearsOfTamasha on Twitter.

Also Read: #5YearsofTamasha trends on Twitter as netizens celebrate Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor starrer's milestone

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×