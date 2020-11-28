Newswrap, November 27: Kangana Ranaut, BMC's demolition row, Brahmastra's budget, Maidaan's shoot & more

Newswrap, November 27: Right from Sara Ali Khan reportedly signing a movie with Vicky Kaushal to Brahmastra's estimated budget, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Sara Ali Khan's next with Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is all set to collaborate with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar for his next project. It has been reportedly titled The Immortal Aswatthama. Now, reports suggest that Sara Ali Khan might join him as the female lead of the movie.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan in talks for the lead role opposite Vicky Kaushal in The Immortal Ashwatthama?

meets Sanjay Dutt

The actress who is currently in Hyderabad for Thalaivi's shoot recently met Sanjay Dutt there and took a note of his health. She also shared a picture with him on social media and wished him good health.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut checks on Sanjay Dutt's health in Hyderabad: Pleasantly surprised to see him look more handsome

Bombay HC's decision on demolition case

The Bombay HC has given the judgement in Kangana Ranaut's favour in connection with the demolition case. It has also termed BMC's action as malafide and ordered for the appointment of a valuer to determine the damages caused. The court will reportedly send a compensation order to the actress later.

Also Read: Bombay HC calls Kangana Ranaut's office demolition by BMC 'malafide'; Orders the valuer to determine damages

Indoo Ki Jawani new song

The makers of the movie have recently released yet another peppy number that is titled Heelein Toot Gayi. Apart from Kiara Advani, the song also features Aditya Seal and singer Guru Randhawa.

Also Read: Indoo Ki Jawani Song Heelein Toot Gayi: Kiara Advani, Aditya & Guru shine as they groove to beats by Badshah

Brahmastra budget

Recent reports suggest that the and starrer could be possibly the biggest and costliest movies ever made. Uday Shanker, Chairman of Star and Disney India, has confirmed that its budget is way more than Rs 300 crore

Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra's budget 'way more than' Rs 300 crore: Report

Update on Maidaan

The sports drama featuring will reportedly go on floors again in Janaury 2021. Meanwhile, its huge set that was dismantled earlier will be rebuilt again in the outskirts of the city.

Also Read: Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer to go on floors again in January; Set to be rebuilt on the city outskirts

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×