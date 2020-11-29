Newswrap, November 28: Anushka on shoot plan post childbirth, Coolie No 1 trailer, Durgamati song out

Newswrap, November 28: Right from latest updates to Coolie No 1 trailer release to Anushka Sharma on shoot plan post childbirth, check out the key stories from the previous day here.

on returning to films post delivery

In an interview to a leading daily, the gorgeous actress has said that she “intends to be back on set right after welcoming her baby. She added that she will try to balance her time between her child, home and work.

Coolie No 1 Trailer

The trailer of the upcoming film Coolie No 1 starring and Sara Ali Khan has been released. Both the actors launched the highly-awaited trailer with Paresh Rawal through a virtual event. The trailer promises to be a fun ride with high entertainment quotient.

calls Hrithik, Pancholi kind souls

The actress has reacted to a statement made by Mumbai’s mayor Kishori Pednekar on Bombay High Court’s decision to set aside BMC notice to the actor. In her tweet, she called Aditya Pancholi and kind souls.

Durgamati first song out

The makers of Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film Durgamati have released its first song titled Baras Baras. Crooned by B Praak, the song features Bhumi and Karan Kapadia and shows their sizzling chemistry. The love ballad is composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi.

pens poetic birthday note for Shaheen

On the occasion of Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday, Alia has wished her sister in an endearing way. She posted a series of pictures with the birthday girl and expressed her undying love for her. In her post, she called Shaheen her "soulmate" and said she cannot imagine her life without her.

Deepika shares unseen photos with

and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tamasha recently clocked 5 years and the actress has celebrated the milestone on her Instagram. She has shared some unseen pictures with Ranbir, while recalling fond memories of the film.

Arshad joins in Bachchan Pandey

If the recent buzz is to be believed, then Arshad Warsi will join the Khildi Kumar in his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. It is being said that Arshad will be seen playing the role of Akshay's friend in the film. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

