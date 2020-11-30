Newswrap, November 29: Kangana Ranaut on Wajid Khan's wife, Ankita's tribute to SSR, Ranbir back in Mumbai

Newswrap, November 29: Right from Ankita Lokhande's tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput to Ranbir Kapoor's photos post his return from Dubai, here are the key stories from the previous day.

on Wajid Khan's wife

A day after late Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh alleged harassment on the part of her in-laws for converting to Islam, Kangana Ranaut came out in her support.

Malaika & Arjun's Picture

and 's latest picture has sent the netizens into a frenzy. The diva has recently shared her first-ever picture with the Panipat actor on social media after their return from Dharamshala. The two of them lovingly hug each other while posing for the camera.

Ankita Lokhande's tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The actress will be paying tribute to the late actor at the Zee Rishte Awards 2020. She has also shared a video of her dance practice session on social media while saying that it will be painful for her. Ankita and Sushant dated for a few years before parting ways.

Payal Ghosh's new recognition

The actress has been recently conferred with the Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar award. She has given a glimpse of the prestigious trophy on social media while expressing happiness about the same. Earlier, another B-town actress, Richa Chadha was also awarded the same by the Governor of Maharashtra.

back in the bay

The actor had earlier jetted off to Dubai for a brief period. He has been spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport on Sunday after having completed his international trip.

Rahul Roy suffers a brain stroke

The Aashiqui star was shooting in Kargil under extreme weather conditions that ultimately affected his health. Rahul has been brought back to Mumbai and is undergoing treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in the city. His brother has confirmed the news about his condition.

