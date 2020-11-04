Newswrap, November 3: Deepika Padukone's manager's bail, Javed Akhtar's complaint against Kangana Ranaut

Newswrap, November 3: Right from Javed Akhtar filing a complaint against Kangana Ranaut to Manushi Chhillar's new project with Vicky Kaushal, check out the key stories from the previous day.

and Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey

After having featured together in Housefull 4, the two actors will be reuniting for Bachchan Pandey that will be directed by Farhad Samji. 's first look from the masala entertainer has been already released on social media. It will reportedly go on floors in 2021 at Jaisalmer.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon to kick off new year with Bachchan Pandey, film set to go on floors in Jaisalmer

's Instagram followers

The actress has grabbed the third spot among the most followed Indians on Instagram. She was initially in the fourth position but recently surpassed to be among the top three contenders.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor BEATS Deepika Padukone to emerge as third most followed Indian on Instagram

Cinemas reopening in Maharashtra

As per the latest reports, the cinemas in the state will finally be opening again before Diwali. This piece of news has been stated by trade analyst Komal Nahta. They will reportedly begin the operations from November 6, 2020.

Also Read: After 8 long months, cinemas in Maharashtra to finally reopen from 6 November?

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar's project

While the stunning beauty is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie Prithviraj, the latest reports suggest that she will be collaborating with Vicky Kaushal for a new project. It will be reportedly a comedy-drama that is based on the story of an old classic backed by Yash Chopra.

Also Read: Is Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer comedy flick on the lines of THIS old Yash Chopra directorial?

and sister summoned by Mumbai Police

The sisters have been once again summoned by the Mumbai Police on November 10. This is in connection with an FIR that was earlier filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel for allegedly creating a divide among communities through social media posts.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai police; To appear before cops on November 10

Deepika Padukone's manager gets anticipatory bail

The NCB cannot arrest Karishma Prakash till November 7 as she has been granted anticipatory bail by the court. However, she will have to be present for interrogation by the agency on November 7. Prakash is said to have resigned from the talent agency in which she worked earlier.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash gets anticipatory bail; No arrest can be done till Nov 7: Report

Laxmii song Bam Bholle OUT

After the tremendous success of Burj Khalifa, the makers of the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer have now presented its second song titled Bam Bholle. The actor is seen clad in a saree as he dances with others in the video.

Also Read: Laxmii song BamBholle: Akshay Kumar is entertainment powerhouse in THIS explosive track from horror comedy

Vijay Raaz arrested

The senior actor has been reportedly arrested on charges of allegedly molesting a female crew member. A case has been registered in connection with the same and he has been arrested from Gondia. Reports also suggest that he has now been granted bail.

Also Read: Vijay Raaz arrested on charges of molesting a female crew member: Report

Javed Akhtar's complaint against Kangana Ranaut

The renowned lyricist has recently filed a criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory statements. The latter has responded to the same through the medium of a tweet in which she takes a jibe at him.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut responds to Javed Akhtar's criminal complaint against her; Calls herself a 'sherni

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×