Newswrap, November 3: Katrina on Vicky’s wish for mom; Docu-series on Salman, Alia’s post for Shaheen, Soni

Not a single day passes by when Bollywood misses an opportunity to grab the top headlines of the day. Today, a number of developments took place throughout the day. Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has dropped a special post for her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have dropped special messages for their mother. Catch up on the latest happenings in B-Town here.

Vicky Kaushal wishes his mother on birthday, and Katrina Kaif reacts Today, Vicky Kaushal has dropped a special message for his mother Veena on her birthday that you surely cannot give a miss. On Thursday, Vicky shared a video of his mother giving him a head massage. While Vicky seems to be enjoying his head massage, his wife Katrina all dropped a red heart in the comments section. This gesture by Vicky and Katrina clearly depicts how strongly they both are connected to their families. Do have a look here.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif REACTS to Vicky Kaushal’s adorable ‘champi’ video with mom Veena Kaushal on her birthday Salman Khan's docu-series 'Beyond the Star' and its filming update Who does not wish to watch Salman Khan on screen? While his die-hard fans are eagerly waiting for the series, we have got a piece of exclusive information for you. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Applause Entertainment’s CEO Sameer Nair said, “We were working with Salman Khan films and Wizcraft, and we got talking one day about doing something on Salman himself. So it sort of built up from there, and we have been in the process of putting it together, filming it and getting all the material in place.”

Also Read: Salman Khan’s docu-series Beyond the Star: Sameer Nair on how it got conceptualised, filming update; EXCLUSIVE Alia Bhatt's appreciation post for Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt Mom-to-be, Alia Bhatt, who is soon going to embrace parenthood, shared a special message for her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Taking to Instagram, all three of them posed together by flashing their cute smiles. Alia captioned the picture by saying, “Appreciation post for these wonderfully weird ladies (heart hands emoji).” Have a look at the post below.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's appreciation post for 'wonderfully weird ladies' Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt is all things sweet Janhvi Kapoor miffed with her father Boney as he points out toilet habits of Janhvi Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor graced the couch of the reality show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The show is hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. Janhvi and Boney arrived at the show to promote their film Mili. In a fun banter, it turns out that Janhvi was left a bit miffed after father Boney revealed about ‘toilet’ habits. Look at the story below.