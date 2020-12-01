Newswrap, November 30: Priyanka revisits Miss World win, Kareena shares unseen pics with Saif & Taimur

Newswrap, November 30: Right from Kareena Kapoor sharing pictures with her family to Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembering her Miss World win, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops unseen pics

The stunning actress has shared some unseen pictures with hubby and son Taimur from her vacation in the hills. Bebo is currently in Palampur and is enjoying her family time there.

praises her brother in his wedding video

The actress has shared a video from her brother Aksht Ranaut's wedding that took place early this month in Udaipur. It gives us glimpses of the numerous pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. The video also showed bride Ritu and the handsome groom and the two looked stunning. Kangana was all praises for her brother.

spotted with long locks

King Khan was recently spotted at YRF Studio in Mumbai. The actor was seen sporting long hair while giving rise to the speculations about his next project. It is being said that the actor has reportedly started off the shoot of his next film Pathan. SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero in 2018.

trims his beard

The handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan has trimmed his beard and it’s difficult to take the eyes off from him. The actor’s new look has left everyone including his friends from the industry like , Mrunal Thakur and awestruck.

revisits her Miss World win

The actress celebrated 20 years of her Miss World win and cherished her crowning moment. She took to her Instagram stories and reshared a fan post while recalling the fond memories. On November 30, 2000 Priyanka won the title of Miss World.

Bhumi Pednekar on exploring horror genre

The actress will be exploring the horror genre for the first time with the upcoming film Durgamati. In a recent interview she said she wants to explore all the genres as it will help her to “expand herself as an artiste.”

Dharmendra confirms Apne 2

The senior actor has confirmed on his social media handles that Apne 2 is happening. This time the film will bring together ‘three generations' of the Deols in one frame - Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol. The film will release on Diwali next year.

