Newswrap, November 4: Brahmastra re-edited for OTT, YRF and Ranveer part ways, Janhvi gives her no to Abdu

Today, 2 films hit the theatres. Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili has clashed with Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot at the theatres today. While we wait to know how it will perform at the box office, one thing is for sure this day did manage to grab the top headlines of the day. One of the news developments that took us by a surprise is Ranveer Singh partying ways with Yash Raj Films. Do have a look at the top developments of the day.

Brahmastra tweaked on OTT Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film Brahmastra was a big hit at the box office this year. It has minted over Rs 400 crores at the box office at the global level. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, this film has now been released on Disney Plus Hotstar. As soon as the film hit the OTT platform, some reports claim that the film has been tweaked a bit and is a bit different than what was shown at the theatres. Is it true? Have a look at the story below.

Yash Raj Films and Ranveer Singh part ways amicably Yes, you read it right! Yash Raj Films and Ranveer Singh have amicably parted ways with each other. Sources close to Pinkvilla have confirmed the development and said that Ranveer Singh has left Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films Talent. Previously, actor Parineeti Chopra parted ways with the company.

Bigg Boss 16 Updates: Did Janhvi Kapoor give her contact number to Abdu Rozik? Janhvi Kapoor arrived as a guest on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16. Here, she was promoting her film Mili. While promoting her film, it is rumoured that the actor gave her mobile number to 'national crush' Abdu Rozik. Is it true? Do have a look at the story below.

Tabu's Birthday celebrations Tabu, one of the most refined actors in the Bollywood industry, is celebrating her 52nd birthday today. Several celebrities have extended her birthday wishes throughout the day. She is famous for her works in films like Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Chachi 420, and Hera Pheri to name a few. Have a look at the story below.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys eating North Indian cuisine Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular Bollywood actors in B-Town. She has recently arrived in India after a gap of 3 years owing to the high prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic. She, for those who are unaware, is based in Los Angeles, along with her hubby Nick Jonas. Today, she was spotted enjoying North Indian cuisine inclusive of paneer and naan.