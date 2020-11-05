Newswrap, November 4: Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma's questioning, Brahmastra's shooting & more

Newswrap, November 4: From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reuniting with the others for Brahmastra's shoot to makers of Bhoot Police releasing its poster, check out the key stories from the previous day.

Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra shoot

and will reportedly reunite with and Nagarjuna Akkineni for a 10-day shooting schedule of Brahmastra. The much-anticipated movie has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. The star cast will be shooting for the same in Mumbai. The makers will reportedly also shoot two songs.

on playing the first super humangirl

The actress has recently revealed the difficulties that she faced while shooting for the biopic Thalavi in which she plays the role of Late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. She has also shared pictures of her drastic physical transformation for the movie. She then calls herself the first super on-screen human girl.

Bhoot Police poster OUT

The makers of the movie have finally released the official poster of the movie. Kareena Kapoor Khan and have shared glimpses of the same on their respective social media handles. It also features , , and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

Faraaz Khan no more

Faraaz Khan has left for his heavenly abode in Bengaluru where he had been undergoing treatment owing to a neurological disorder. He was admitted to a hospital in October after multiple seizures. The news about his demise has been disclosed by Pooja Bhatt.

's manager interrogated by NCB

Karishma Prakash, who was earlier granted anticipatory bail, arrived at the NCB office on Wednesday for interrogation. She was earlier issued a summon by the agency in connection with the drug probe. She has reportedly also resigned from KWAN talent management agency.

FIR against Poonam Pandey

Trouble has mounted for the model-actor as an FIR has been recently filed against her for allegedly participating in a porn photoshoot in Goa. The property in which the photoshoot happened is reportedly owned by the Water Resources Department under Goa's government. The police are likely to summon Poonam Pandey in connection with the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters allege Rhea's FIR is concocted

Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh have told the HC that Rhea Chakraborty's FIR against them is based on a concocted story and unfounded allegations. They have also urged a probe on the alleged malicious activities of the actress and grant of damages for the same.

