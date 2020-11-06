  1. Home
Newswrap, November 5: Tiger Shroff's Ganapath, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma's interrogation and more

Newswrap, November 5: Right from the news of Poonam Pandey getting detained in Goa to Shah Rukh Khan's plans for his new project, here are the key stories from the previous day.
7878 reads Mumbai
Newswrap, November 5: Tiger Shroff's Ganapath, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma's interrogation and more
Shah Rukh Khan's project with Atlee

The superstar was reportedly supposed to announce his next project with Atlee on his 55th birthday. But that did not happen as the script was not ready. Now, the latest reports suggest that King Khan will fly the filmmaker's entire team to Mumbai next month. The movie will be co-produced by Karan Johar

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to fly out Atlee's team next month to Mumbai; Team plans to lock script, cast & locations

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash summoned again

It was only a day earlier that Karishma Prakash was questioned by NCB in connection with the drug probe. Now, according to the latest reports, she has been summoned by the agency for the second consecutive time. She was earlier snapped outside the NCB office on Wednesday while arriving for interrogation. 

Also Read: Karishma Prakash, Deepika Padukone's ex manager, summoned by NCB for second consecutive day in drug case

Saif Ali Khan on Ibrahim's debut

The actor has stated in a recent interview that his son Ibrahim Ali Khan is prepared for his acting career. Saif Ali Khan further revealed that he wants all of his children to be in this profession. However, he also adds that he wants Ibrahim to complete his University studies first.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan says Ibrahim is 'prepared' for his acting debut: I’d like all my kids to be in this profession 

Laxmii makers in trouble

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii's makers had to change its title earlier owing to various controversies. Now, a few netizens have demanded a ban on the movie while accusing the makers of promoting love jihad and hurting religious sentiments. 

Also Read: Netizens trend 'Ban Laxmmi Movie' & claim Akshay Kumar's film hurts religious sentiments, promotes love jihad

Chhalaang song OUT

The makers of the Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharuccha starrer have released a song from the movie titled 'Le Chhalaang' on YouTube. Meanwhile, the movie is all set to be released on an OTT platform this Diwali.

Also Read: Chhalaang song Le Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao preps his team to take on Zeeshan Ayyub's squad in an upbeat track

Tiger Shroff's new project Ganapath

After having featured in multiple action movies, Tiger Shroff has now announced a new project that is titled Ganapath. He has also shared the first teaser poster of the action entertainer along with the same on social media. His former co-star from War, Hrithik Roshan, has sent best wishes to him for the upcoming movie. 

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan sends 'best wishes' to Tiger Shroff as he reveals Ganapath teaser; Disha Patani is in awe

Nora Fatehi NOT a part of Bell Bottom

The Canadian beauty has recently rubbished the rumours about being a part of the Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom. Nora's spokesperson has clarified this on her behalf while calling the reports baseless and false. 

Also Read: Nora Fatehi’s spokesperson rubbishes reports of being part of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom; Calls them baseless

Poonam Pandey detained in Goa

The actress has been reportedly detained in the state for allegedly trespassing a government property and shooting a controversial video there. The Calangute police have reportedly detained Poonam from a five-star hotel in North Goa. A complaint was already filed against her for allegedly shooting an obscene video.

Also Read: Poonam Pandey detained by Goa Police over obscene video shooting in the city

Credits :Pinkvilla

