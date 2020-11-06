Newswrap, November 5: Tiger Shroff's Ganapath, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma's interrogation and more
Shah Rukh Khan's project with Atlee
The superstar was reportedly supposed to announce his next project with Atlee on his 55th birthday. But that did not happen as the script was not ready. Now, the latest reports suggest that King Khan will fly the filmmaker's entire team to Mumbai next month. The movie will be co-produced by Karan Johar.
Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash summoned again
It was only a day earlier that Karishma Prakash was questioned by NCB in connection with the drug probe. Now, according to the latest reports, she has been summoned by the agency for the second consecutive time. She was earlier snapped outside the NCB office on Wednesday while arriving for interrogation.
Saif Ali Khan on Ibrahim's debut
The actor has stated in a recent interview that his son Ibrahim Ali Khan is prepared for his acting career. Saif Ali Khan further revealed that he wants all of his children to be in this profession. However, he also adds that he wants Ibrahim to complete his University studies first.
Laxmii makers in trouble
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii's makers had to change its title earlier owing to various controversies. Now, a few netizens have demanded a ban on the movie while accusing the makers of promoting love jihad and hurting religious sentiments.
Chhalaang song OUT
The makers of the Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharuccha starrer have released a song from the movie titled 'Le Chhalaang' on YouTube. Meanwhile, the movie is all set to be released on an OTT platform this Diwali.
Tiger Shroff's new project Ganapath
After having featured in multiple action movies, Tiger Shroff has now announced a new project that is titled Ganapath. He has also shared the first teaser poster of the action entertainer along with the same on social media. His former co-star from War, Hrithik Roshan, has sent best wishes to him for the upcoming movie.
Nora Fatehi NOT a part of Bell Bottom
The Canadian beauty has recently rubbished the rumours about being a part of the Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom. Nora's spokesperson has clarified this on her behalf while calling the reports baseless and false.
Poonam Pandey detained in Goa
The actress has been reportedly detained in the state for allegedly trespassing a government property and shooting a controversial video there. The Calangute police have reportedly detained Poonam from a five-star hotel in North Goa. A complaint was already filed against her for allegedly shooting an obscene video.
