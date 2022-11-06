Newswrap, November 6: Alia-Ranbir welcome baby girl; Deepika, Anushka wish them; SRK’s Jawan in legal trouble

It is celebration time! Bollywood’s most popular celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child together Soon after the couple dropped the lovely information, several celebrities extended their best wishes to the couple. This news has taken social media by storm and is trending on almost all handles till now. Catch up on the latest updates of B-Town right here. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor blessed with a baby girl

Popular Bollywood celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl on Sunday afternoon. The actress arrived at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai early in the morning today and gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday afternoon. Alia Bhatt shared the post on her Instagram handle which read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir." The beautiful couple got married in April this year in Mumbai. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy on her Instagram handle by sharing a picture alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

The Kapoor Khandan celebrates as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get blessed with a baby girl Soon after the news broke out that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become parents of a beautiful baby girl, the family members felt overjoyed and dropped down their lovely wishes for the couple. From Randhir Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and many others, nobody gave a miss to wish the lovely couple. Have a look here!

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor to Neetu Kapoor: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's families express joy as they welcome a baby girl Bollywood celebs extend best wishes to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on becoming parents of a baby girl Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and several other high-profile celebrities of the Bollywood industry have dropped their lovely wishes to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on becoming parents of a beautiful baby girl. Check out the wishes here.

