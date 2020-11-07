Newswrap, November 6: Salman Khan's Antim, Laxmii song Ab Hamari Baari Hai, FIR against Milind Soman & more

Newswrap, November 6: Right from rumours about Salman Khan making a cameo appearance in Pathan to Milind Soman inviting trouble owing to his Instagram post, here are the key stories from the previous day.

's avatar in Antim

After having wrapped up Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the superstar is now gearing up for the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Antim. However, his avatar in the movie remains undecided. He reportedly wants to play a Punjabi cop in the same but Manjrekar seems to have other ideas in mind.

Vijay Raaz returns to Mumbai

The actor was arrested earlier on charges of allegedly molesting a female crew member. Reports suggest that he has been granted bail and returned to Mumbai without completing his shoot for Vidya Balan's Sherni. The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has also been set up for probing into the matter.

Salman Khan's cameo in 's Pathan

While King Khan is reportedly making a comeback with Pathan co-starring , there are rumours about Salman Khan making a cameo appearance in the same. The movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Amrita Rao and husband reveal baby's name

The actress and RJ Anmol have been recently blessed with a baby boy. The two of them have named the little angel 'Veer.' Earlier, they had also asked suggestions from everyone regarding the same.

Ab Hamari Baari Hai from Laxmii

has recently shared a video on social media while urging the need to break gender stereotypes. The video features the actor and Kiara Advani alongside human rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi. They also talked about lending support to the third gender in the same.

Poonam Pandey granted bail

The actress and her husband Sam Bombay have been reportedly granted bail after getting arrested on Thursday in Goa. They were detained for allegedly trespassing government property and shooting obscene video there.

FIR against Milind Soman

An FIR has been registered against the actor and model for running naked on a beach in Goa. He had shared a nude picture of himself on November 4 that also marked his 55th birthday.

