Newswrap, November 7: Freddy Teaser OUT, Ayan meets parents Alia-Ranbir, Adipurush release date PUSHED

It has been a week since the month of November started and the world of Bollywood continues to grab the top headlines of the day. It is not restricted to airport spotting and a few gym-looks of celebrities. Each and every person involved in the development of Bollywood is working in the rapid growth of this entertainment business. Do have a look at the top newsmakers of the day. Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy’s Teaser is out

Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy is all set to hit the theatres on December 2. Today, the makers of the film have unveiled its teaser and it will surely keep you hooked on your screen. In the film, Aaryan essays the role of a dentist named Dr. Freddy Ginwala, whose life is a mystery. And this mystery deepens when he says, "Sorry Sir, kept you waiting" to a patient while staring at him uncontrollably. Do check out the trailer below.

Ayan Mukerji meets new parents in B-Town Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the hospital Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, who also happens to be actor Ranbir Kapoor's best friend, met Ranbir and Alia Bhatt at the hospital. On Sunday, Ranbir and Alia welcomed their baby girl to this planet. Do have a look at the story below. Notably, Ranbir and Alia were the lead actors in Brahmastra which was a big hit at the box office yesterday.

Adipurush release date pushed ahead After the teaser received huge criticism owing to the poor quality of visual effects, the makers of the film Adipurush have decided to push the release date to June 16, 2023. Earlier, Adipurush was slated to release on January 12 next year. Director Om Raut issued a statement about the latest update which read, "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history." The filmmaker added, "In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023."

Priyanka Chopra gets papped in Lucknow Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who has made it big in Hollywood as well, was clicked by paps in Lucknow today. She was promoting an initiative by UNICEF and donned her comfortable white attire. Do have a look at the details below.

Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan to work together in Dabangg 4 Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan on Monday confirmed that Dabangg's fourth installment is in the pipeline. The film will star Salman Khan in the lead role. "The period between Dabangg 3 and 4 won't be as long as between...second and third instalments," he added, as reported to us earlier in the day. Notably, 'Dabangg 2' and 'Dabangg 3' were released in 2012 and 2019 respectively.