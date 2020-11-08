Newswrap November 7: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Joe Biden's win, Karishma Prakash's anticipatory bail & more

The newswrap for November 7 brings all the latest news updates from the film industry. Take a look at the latest news reports.

The Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden has been elected as the 46th President of the United States. Joe Biden won the presidential elections after defeating Donald Trump, in an intense voting battleground. Kamala Harris became the first woman Vice President of the United States of America.

READ: Joe Biden wins US elections 2020 after defeating Donald Trump

Joe Biden won the US election 2020. Hollywood stars like Jonas, Jennifer Aniston, Sophie Turner among others celebrated as Joe Biden gets elected as President of the United States of America. Kamala Harris became first woman Vice President of the United States. Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus and Mindy Kaling also reacted to Joe Biden's win at 2020 US elections.

READ: US Elections 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Aniston, Sophie Turner celebrate as Joe Biden elected President

Narcotics Control Bureau has taken into custody Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades. The news reports state that the NCB has taken Agisilaos Demetriades in relation to another drug case, which is being probed by the agency. Agisilaos Demetriades was previously granted bail.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: NCB takes Arjun Rampal's GF Gabriella's brother into custody after he gets bail

Bollywood stars , Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi get clicked by the shutterbugs in the city as they finish a shoot. The dynamic trio looked stylish as they were clicked in cool and casual avatars. The trio was also clicked by the shutterbugs previously. The actors were in Goa some time back as they shot for Shakun Batra's film

READ: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi papped as they leave post shoot in the city

Actress Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash's anticipatory bail plea has been adjourned till November 10. A news report by ANI states that Karishma Prakash will have to cooperate with the NCB in their probe in the drugs case.

READ: Deepika Padukone's ex manager Karishma Prakash's anticipatory bail plea adjourned till November 10

Abhishek Bachchan opens up about not hosting a Diwali party this year. The Bollywood actor reportedly stated how anyone can throw parties during such a tough time. The actor further adds that due to the COVID 19 outbreak and a death in the family are the reasons why they are not having any Diwali celebrations. As per news reports Abhishek Bachchan stated that his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s mother in law, Ritu Nanda passed away.

READ: Abhishek Bachchan talks about not hosting a Diwali party this year: Who hosts parties at a time like this?

As per news reports, a FIR has been filed against Milind Soman for running naked on a beach in Goa. According to media reports, a FIR has been filed at the Colva Police Station. This comes after Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay’s arrest in Goa for shooting an obscene video.

READ: After Poonam Pandey, FIR filed against Milind Soman for running naked on a beach: Report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×