Newswrap, November 8: Ranbir papped post baby birth, SRK as Pathaan in Tiger 3, Akshay to revive his old films

It has been a special journey for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor this year. In April this year, they tied the knot with each other after dating each other for four years. And now, on November 6, they both have welcomed their first baby on this planet. It is indeed a beautiful feeling for the lovebirds. The world of Bollywood is such wherein bonds are created by God’s grace. In another development, it is now learned that Shah Rukh Khan is going to be a part of Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3. Catch up on the latest Bollywood updates here.

Ranbir Kapoor gets clicked outside his house as he returns from hospital Ranbir Kapoor got papped outside the hospital for the first time after becoming a parent to a baby girl. For those unaware, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt became parents after welcoming a baby girl on November 6 this year. According to a report published in ETimes, it said, “Ranbir Kapoor could not hold back his tears when he saw his baby for the first time. Ranbir, who is otherwise calm and composed, sobbed on seeing his baby, and that lead to everyone else in the room also crying out of happiness.” Read the details here.

What happens when two Bollywood megastars come together on screen? There is a high probability that the film becomes a blockbuster. In a recent development, it is now known that Shah Rukh Khan will be joining Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3 as Pathaan. Tiger 3 will release in theaters on Diwali 2023. Do check out the details here.

In a major development for Akshay Kumar fans, the actor is all set to revive Hera Pheri, Awara Pagal Deewana, and Welcome with Firoz Nadiadwala. "Over the years, Akshay Kumar and comedy have proved to be a lethal combo, and the actor has delivered few of the most iconic characters for Hindi cinema in this space, which have formed a part of pop culture too. 3 of his many loved characters are Raju from Hera Pheri, Guru Gulab Khatri from Awara Pagal Deewana, and Rajiv from Welcome. Come 2023, and he will be revisiting these characters one after the other with Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3," said a source close to the development.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has confirmed the making of Stree 2. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor confirmed the development and added that it will go on floors soon. Read on the details here.

In a recent development, it is now known that Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan may soon reunite for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. The director is likely to begin writing the script after his film with Ranbir Kapoor hits the theatres. Read on to know the details.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla today, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao said that there is a possibility of a horror universe with Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Here is what he said. Have a look.