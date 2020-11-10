  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Newswrap, November 9: Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor's 13 years in Bollywood, NCB raid at Arjun Rampal's place

Newswrap, November 9: Right from NCB raiding Arjun Rampal's residence to Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari's theatrical release date, here are the key stories from the previous day.
16249 reads Mumbai
Newswrap, November 9: Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor's 13 years in Bollywood, NCB raid at Arjun Rampal's placeNewswrap, November 9: Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor's 13 years in Bollywood, NCB raid at Arjun Rampal's place
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Aamir Khan turns director for Shah Rukh Khan

Reports suggest that King Khan already shot for his cameo scenes in the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha before jetting off to Dubai for IPL 2020. Another report also says that Aamir himself directed the scenes of SRK in the same. 

Also Read: Did Aamir Khan turn director for Shah Rukh Khan's reported cameo scenes in Laal Singh Chaddha?

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari release

The family comedy featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Diljit Dosanjh will be released into the theatres on November 15, 2020. The Abhishek Sharma directorial will be the first-ever movie to have a theatrical release in India after the lockdown.

Also Read: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee starrer is FIRST Bollywood release since Angrezi Medium

Firoz Nadiadwala appears before NCB

The filmmaker’s wife Shabana Saeed was arrested by the agency a day earlier in connection with a drug case. He was also summoned by the NCB post which he arrived at the office after his wife’s arrest.

Also Read: Producer Firoz Nadiadwala appears before NCB after wife's arrest in connection with drug probe

Arjun Rampal’s house raided

NCB officials raided Arjun Rampal’s residence in Mumbai in connection with the drugs case. A few weeks earlier, the agency had arrested his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother in regard to a similar case. The actor and his girlfriend have been reportedly summoned by NCB as of now. The officials have reportedly recovered a few medicines that fall under the NPDS Act.

Also Read: NCB recovers medicines falling under NDPS Act from Arjun Rampal's residence amid raid

Deepika Padukone completes 13 years

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. She recently completed 13 years in the industry. Deepika has put on a display picture with the superstar from the movie on the special occasion.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone turns into Shantipriya again as Om Shanti Om turns 13; Puts a display pic with Shah Rukh Khan

Sonam Kapoor completes 13 years

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor clocked 13 years in Bollywood. She made her debut in 2007 with Saawariya alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The actress has shared a few posts on social media while recollecting her fond memories in the industry. 

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor recalls fond memories as she completes 13 years in Bollywood; Says 'Thank you India'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
When Sanjay Leela Bhansali got upset upon knowing that Sonam Kapoor is Anil Kapoor's daughter
Deepika Padukone gets nostalgic as Om Shanti Om completes 13 years; Says 'Only & Only Gratitude'
Sonam Kapoor recalls fond memories as she completes 13 years in Bollywood; Says 'Thank you India'
Sonam Kapoor pens birthday note for brother Harshvarrdhan: Apple of my eye, don’t know if it’s a good thing
Sonam Kapoor and mom Sunita wish Harshvarrdhan Kapoor in the sweetest way possible; See PHOTOS
Deepika Padukone completes 13 years in Bollywood: Wishes galore on Twitter for the ‘queen of hearts’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement