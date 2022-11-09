Newswrap, November 9: Ranbir visits mom Alia, Deepika-Sonam-Ranbir complete 15 years, Priyanka back in US

The world of Bollywood keeps on buzzing with several news and developments on a daily basis. Today, popular actors Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating 15 years in Bollywood. The fan pages of all these celebrities are flooded with heartfelt messages. Amidst all of this, Priyanka Chopra has now returned back to the USA. She was in India, her home country, for a couple of days and enjoyed a couple of delicacies here. Do have a look at what grabbed the top headlines of the day. Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor mark 15 years in Bollywood

Popular Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor are marking 15 years in Bollywood today. Deepika made her debut in the film Om Shanti Om alongside actor Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their debut together in the film Saawariya. Do have a look at how their day was spent by fans and well-wishers throughout the day.

Ranbir Kapoor visits the hospital to meet Alia Bhatt and their little princess Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their baby girl on Sunday afternoon. Soon after this news broke out, several fans and well-wishers of the couple including several high-profile celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma extended their best wishes.theIn a latest update, Ranbir Kapoor visited the hospital to meet Alia and their lil princess. Have a look.

Director Imtiaz Ali lauds Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's working style Director Imtiaz Ali, who has worked with Ranbir and Deepika in the film Tamasha, has lauded their working style. Today, the Indian Express reported, that Imtiaz wrote, "Before Tamasha, all three of us were really keen to work with each other. They were not even bothered about explaining it to the world, they just wanted to work with each other because they love working with each other- regardless of their status, regardless of what the past has been, regardless of what the present is or so on and so forth. They are very committed and pure." Read on to know more.

Arbaaz Khan opens up on his equation with actor Malaika Arora post their divorce How does one's life change post-divorce with their partner? Actor Arbaaz Khan has spilled beans on what he feels about Malaika Arora, with whom he has a child Arhaan. In an interview with a news portal, Arbaaz said, "And yes, we've both grown to be different people, and we've matured over the years, and have been a little more accepting about each other's… A lot of things." Read on to know more.

Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol and Mithun Chakraborty unite for an action film Actors Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sunny Deol have announced their new project together. The first look of this project has been unveiled today. According to a source close to Pinkvilla, it's an attempt by Ahmed Khan and the company to bring back the action stars, who have been here since the 80s, together in a single film and it has been in the planning stage for over a year now. Read on for more.

Priyanka Chopra returns back to the USA Priyanka Chopra, who is a successful Bollywood as well as Hollywood actor, has returned to Los Angeles, USA after her brief visit to India. The actress, on Wednesday, treated her Instagram followers by dropping a beautiful picture of herself with the update. Do have a look at the details below.