Newswrap Oct 10: Sushant’s sister shares billboard images, Makers of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi in a fix & more

The newswrap for October 10 brings all the latest news updates from the Bollywood industry. From Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister sharing billboard pictures to Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, all the latest news reports from the industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shared billboard pictures of the late actor from Sri Lanka that demanded justice for the actor. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote in her social media post, “Thank you Sri Lanka.”

Makers of 's much awaited film Thalaivi may be in a fix due to the filming of their climax. The news reports state that the makers of the highly anticipated film were looking forward to shooting the film's climax with 350 people. But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, they may have to rethink their plans.

’s dialogue from Laxmmi Bomb's trailer gives social media users a chance to come up with hilarious memes. The actor's dialogue, "Iss area ki queen hoon main," has given the meme makers a reason to come up with memes that we leave you in splits.

The Enforcement Directorate reportedly states that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family did not know about the actor's finances. The news report by Mumbai Mirror further goes on to quote an ED source stating how no irregularities or suspicious were found in the probe by the agency.

PM Narendra Modi's biopic starring Vivek Oberoi to hit the big screen after the theatres reopen on October 15. The Vivek Oberoi starrer was released in 2019.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished stylist Tanya Ghavri on Instagram. The actress shared a stunning photo of the duo. The Bollywood diva wrote, "Happy birthday to my stylist, friend, fellow wine drinker, pizza guffer and my travel room partner… Love you tons… Can’t wait for all this again.”

