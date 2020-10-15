Newswrap Oct 14: Payal Ghosh shares details of her meeting with Anurag Kashyap, CBI on Sushant's case & more

The newswrap for October 14 brings to you all the latest news updates from the Bollywood industry. Take a look.

Actress Payal Ghosh in her tweet mentioned details of the day when she met filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The actress in her video post on Twitter stated how the director cum producer allegedly tried to force himself on her. The actress states that she will fight for justice till the end.

The news report by Zee News has cited sources claiming how the CBI has not found any kind of foul play in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The late actor's case has been probed by three agencies, namely, CBI, ED and the NCB. The news report also adds that the CBI has completed its probe in the late actor's case.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had reportedly deleted her social media accounts. The news further added that after four months since the death of the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister deleted her social media handles. Later on, news came to light that multiple login attempts were made to access Shweta Singh Kirti social media accounts and hence she had to deactivate them.

Bollywood megastar announces the wrap up of the filming work his much awaited film titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In a video post on social media, Salman Khan Films announced that the team has wrapped up the shooting of the upcoming film.

As per news reports, the Enforcement Directorate has raided Dinesh Vijan's office in connection to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The shutterbugs clicked the officials of the Enforcement Directorate as they raided Dinesh Vijan's office in Mumbai.

Global icon and actress Jonas reportedly wants to create more opportunities for brown actors in the Hollywood industry. The actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight for an interview. The actress and former beauty queen states that as a producer is to get more brown actors into Hollywood as there are not many brown actors in the industry.

