Newswrap, Oct 16: Shah Rukh Khan awards AbRam; Saif-Kareena's anniversary; Vaishali Takkar dies

When Shah Rukh Khan awarded his little son AbRam

On Sunday afternoon, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Mumbai at an event along with his son AbRam. Here, AbRam was taking part in a taekwondo competition wherein we saw the entire Khan family—Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam in attendance. The competition was won by none other than junior Khan and received an applause for the same. Do have a look here.

Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam

Janhvi Kapoor promotes Mili with father Boney Kapoor, latter speaks on daughter's comparisons with Sridevi

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Mili. To  support her in her work, her father Boney Kapoor joined her in the promotions and lauded the hard work she put into the film. Boney even urged people not to compare her career with her late mother Sridevi as every one is unique and has their own skill sets.

Janhvi Kapoor with father Boney Kapoor

TV actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide

In a tragic incident, Sasural Simar Ka fame actor Vaishali Takkar died by suicide. Reports suggest a suicide note has been recovered from the house of the actor which is being investigated by the police in detail.  

Vaishali Takkar

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor celebrate their marriage anniversary

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are celebrating their anniversary today with their family and close friends in attendance. Do read the story below for more insights.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor celebrate their marriage anniversary

Bigg Boss Updates: Sreejita De becomes first contestant to get evicted

Hosted by Salman Khan, this season of Bigg Boss is getting newsier and hotter every day. Sreejita De has become the first contestant who got evicted from the popular reality show.

 

Sreejita De

