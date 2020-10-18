Newswrap Oct 17: Kangana Ranaut responds to FIR against her, Kiara Advani on Burj Khalifa song & more

The newswrap for October 17 brings to you all the latest news updates from the Bollywood industry. Take a look at all the latest news reports.

Mumbai Police has reportedly filed a FIR against Bollywood actress . The news reports further goes on to add that Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court had ordered the Mumbai police to file a FIR against the actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel for reportedly spreading communal hatred and dividing communities by the means of their posts. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress took to her Twitter account to respond to the FIR.

READ: Kangana Ranaut on Mumbai Police’s FIR against her: Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani spoke about performing barefoot on desert sand for her upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. The actress is dancing to the number called Burj Khalifa barefoot. The film will star in the lead. The fans and followers of the actress are loving her look from the song.

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani opens up on dancing barefoot in burning desert sand for Laxmmi Bomb’s Burj Khalifa

Bollywood's popular actor was clicked by the shutterbugs at director Rohit Shetty's office. The fans and followers of the Simmba actor are very excited. The fans are hoping that the duo collaborate soon on an interesting project.

READ: PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh is elated as he gets spotted at Rohit Shetty’s office; Is another film on the cards?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband 's unseen picture has got the attention of fans and followers of the couple. The photo sees the couple twinning. The stunning couple is posing ahead of a candlelight table, and looks beautiful and romantic. The actress also wished hubby Saif on their wedding anniversary.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's unseen PHOTO is all about twinning and candlelight romance

The Paris beheading has sent shock waves across the globe. Actors Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker reacted to the incident on their respective social media handles.

READ: Paris Beheading: Kangana Ranaut reacts strongly to horrific incident; Swara Bhasker is 'speechless with shock'

Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta and son Mahaakshay have reportedly been accused of rape and a FIR has been filed against them. As per news reports, the victim states how Mahaakshay had allegedly spiked her drink. Furthermore, the victim also states that Mithun Chakraborty’s son also had physical relations with her.

READ: Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay Chakraborty accused of rape; FIR registered

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×