Newswrap, Oct 18: Anushka Sharma's post with Virat & Vamika, Kangana Ranaut announces Dhaakad release date

Anushka Sharma shares PIC with Virat Kohli and Vamika

On Monday, October 18, actor Anushka Sharma took to social media to share yet another glimpse of her daughter Vamika. However, this time even father Virat Kohli was in the frame. Ever since Vamika’s birth, the celebrity couple have been low-key about revealing their daughter’s face to keep her identity private. Going by the same, even in the adorable photo, one can only see Vamika’s back as he enjoys playing with father Virat Kohli.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was a role in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

On Monday, Pinkvilla learnt that actor Nawazudding Siddiqui was also offered a role in Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. “Nawazuddin Siddiqui was offered the role of a journalist in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Both the actor and the maker were keen to collaborate too, however it didn’t work out because of the date issues,” informed a source close to the development.

Kareena Kapoor teams up with Sujoy Ghosh

Kareena Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh will soon team up for a thriller flick that iset to go on floor in the month of February 2022. “Kareena has been on the look-out for a good thriller for a while now and her hunt has finally come to an end with Sujoy’s next film. The two are all excited for this collaboration and looking forward to starting shooting for it from February. It will be shot at Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North East India over a period of two months,” revealed a source close to the development.

Kangana Ranaut announces Dhaakad release date

On Monday evening, Thalaivia star Kangana Ranaut took to social media to confirm that her upcoming movie Dhaakad is set for a theatrical release next year. Sharing an intriguing poster, Kangana wrote, “She is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire. Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8 April 2022!”

Adhura Changed to Habit on fan’s demand

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s last song poster was released on Saturday by the makers. However, soon after there was an uproar about its title amid Sidnaaz’s fans. Initially, it was titled Habit, however, in the wake of Shukla’s demise, the makers changed its name to Adhura. It did not go down well with fans who demanded the makers to keep it original. Now, on Monday, October 19, it was officially announced that the title Adhura has been changed to Habit.

