Newswrap Oct 19: Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dhamaka’ trailer; Shilpa & Raj Kundra’s defamation against Sherlyn Chopra

Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka trailer

Kartik Aaryan is known for participating in light-hearted romantic comedies. The actor is now venturing into the thriller genre as the host of a tv show named Arjun Pathak. Makers revealed the trailer of Kartik’s OTT debut ‘Dhamaka’. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and is directed by Ram Madhvani.

Also Read| Dhamaka Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur all set to drop a bomb with their next action thriller

Shilpa and Raj Kundra slap defamation against Sherlyn Chopra

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have slapped a 50 crore defamation case against Raj Kundra. The businessman was arrested in the alleged case of making and distributing pornographic films. The couple has slapped the case recently against Sherlyn.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap a Rs 50 Crore defamation on Sherlyn Chopra for her allegations

Karan Johar on Takht

Karan Johar is currently directing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt led ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. In a recent chat with Film Companion, Karan spoke about directing Takht and called it his ‘passion project’. He also mentioned that he will be directing Takht right after the current film.

Also Read| Karan Johar spills beans about working on Takht; Calls it his ‘passion project’

Student of the Year turns 19

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra made their debut together in Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Student of the Year’. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared the pictures of their ‘virtual meet’ along with Sidharth, Varun, and Karan. Alia and Karan are currently filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Also Read| Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Sidharth Malhotra's SOTY reunion was full of ‘virtual wala love’; See pic

Vijay Deverakonda on Ananya Panday

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are starring together for the first time in the upcoming actioner ‘Liger’. The film is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual. Vijay heaped praises on Ananya and praised her for her hard work and dedication to the film.

Also Read| Vijay Deverakonda is all praises for Liger co star Ananya Panday: Everyone’s going to love her